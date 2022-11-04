“Laura Ingraham can ask Kyrie Irving to ‘shut up and dribble’”: Stephen A Smith compares LeBron James’ insult to Nets star’s reality

Kyrie Irving, for all his actions, can’t get himself out of the news. Following a controversial promotion of an anti-Semitic film, Irving is under fire all around.

The Brooklyn Nets guard can’t seem to find a way out of trouble. Whether it’s drama related to staying on a team or off-the-court stuff like this, Irving seemingly is always in the news.

Last week, Irving Tweeted a clip of “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film that contains many anti-Semitic tropes. The solution seemed simple enough.

Kyrie just had to apologize for his actions and show that he didn’t actually believe in those ideals. However, he took a long time to get to actually doing that.

Irving had a golden opportunity to apologize, after the Nets practice. However, he took a long way around to defend his actions and showcase that he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“I’m a beacon of light. I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. Any label you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary.” Kyrie Irving with a lengthy answer on the public reaction to his sharing of an anti-Semitic film on social media: pic.twitter.com/JgG9hOFQiU — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

Finally, Irving issued an apology on Instagram which has settled the dust a little bit, but there is still a lot of backlash brewing in the background. He’s also been suspended for 5 games.

Stephen A. Smith launches into Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith has been very vocal about Kyrie’s actions. He hasn’t defended them for one second, and he believes that the Nets guard isn’t just fighting for a contract anymore, he’s fighting for his NBA career.

Smith also referred back to LeBron James in 2018. James is a very socially active member of the NBA community. He takes great care in looking out for social issues, trying to understand how to better his community.

He speaks up about political issues, and he makes sure his opinions and beliefs are well known. This stance earned him some unnecessary backlash from Laura Ingraham who told him to shut up and dribble. LeBron made a mockery of the statement, and the entire NBA community banded together to defend him.

Stephen A believes that Kyrie wouldn’t receive the same treatment if he endured similar criticism.

“Laura Ingraham once insulted, insulted LeBron James and black folks everywhere when she gave the impression that even somebody, the magnitude of LeBron James, whose brilliance cannot be denied, and whose responsible behavior can’t be denied. That he was a person who should shut up and dribble,” Smith explained.

“We all said in our world, ‘what’s wrong with this woman? How dare you say that about him of all people.’ And the world galvanized around it because we knew he was never worthy of such an insult.”

Kyrie faces a tough road ahead

Kyrie has made a mistake, and he’s starting to realize the impact of it. His Instagram apology was already one step in the right direction.

However, there’s more he needs to do. The fact that he didn’t apologize right away was a concerning sign, and his suspension is definitely valid. The backlash he’s received is warranted, but the aim is that he grows and learns from his mistakes, so he’s better in the future.

