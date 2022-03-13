“Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs the New York Knicks? Brooklyn Nets release a report regarding the former champion’s availability for the contest at the basketball mecca

With the uncertainty over the COVID-19 mandate in New York, Kyrie Irving won’t be suiting up for the game against the Knicks.

Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in Sunday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to Manhattan to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, just a few miles away.

The Nets enter the game on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the 76ers 129-100 in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

They have a 34-33 record in 67 games this season, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Irving scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), had five assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs the Knicks? Brooklyn Net’s release Injury Update

Kyrie Irving will not be able to face the New York Knicks on Sunday due to his vaccination status.

Nets status report against the Knicks tomorrow: Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT Duke Jr. (left ankle sprain) – OUT Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT Irving – OUT — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 12, 2022

Irving and the Nets are coming off a big win vs the Philadelphia 76ers and their former teammate, James Harden.

The 29-year-old has scored at least 19 points in seven consecutive games dating back to February 6, averaging 30.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 three-pointers, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Irving has also missed eight games in the interim owing to his vaccination status and inability to play in New York City, which has hurt the Nets.

The return of Kevin Durant and the addition of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond has bolstered the Nets’ chances of a good finish to the regular season.