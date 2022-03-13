“That headband is sweaty as sh*t!”: Alex Caruso gets a warm welcome back from fellow Bulls teammates Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson in win over Cavaliers

Alex Caruso hilariously lets Zach LaVine know that his headband is really sweaty after LaVine takes it following the Bulls win.

The Chicago Bulls seemed lost without at least one of their two primary perimeter defenders in Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. Ball has been out since January due to a torn meniscus while Caruso got cleared for play for tonight’s game against Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

AC had been out since January as well after having suffered a fractured wrist following a flagrant foul committed by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen. Allen played off the injury he caused and even took shots at the Bulls crowd in a later game, saying he’s heard worse boos while in college at Duke.

Alex Caruso said he held no ill will towards Allen and continued on with his play last night. He was tremendous on both ends of the floor and funnily enough, helped the Bulls keep the Cavs under 100 points. The last time the Bulls did this was when Caruso last played which was against the Bucks.

Alex Caruso gets his headband stolen by Zach LaVine after a stellar outing for the Bulls.

Alex Caruso showed out tonight off the bench in his 28 minutes of play with 11 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block. Despite that statline being great for the role he plays, it doesn’t tell the full story of his impact on the defensive and offensive end of the floor in the slightest.

Following the game, Caruso had himself his on-court postgame interview which saw both Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson mob AC. LaVine would try to take Caruso’s headband as perhaps a memento for tonight’s game to which Caruso responds, “That headband’s sweaty as sh*t.”

Zach LaVine: *takes headband* Alex Caruso: “That headband is sweaty as shit.” (🎥 @NBCSBulls)

pic.twitter.com/et8sPkgL3G — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) March 13, 2022

The Chicago Bulls have a defensive rating of 107.9 with Alex Caruso and without him, plummet to a lowly 116.6. safe to say that having him out on the floor is crucial for the Bulls to proceed further in the Playoffs.