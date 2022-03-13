“LeBron James really vibing to Lil Durk with the volume turned off”: NBA Twitter mocks the King for praising the artist’s new album while having the audio muted

LeBron James gets mocked by NBA Twitter for putting up a story praising Lil Durk’s new album while having audio off

LeBron James is having a big week! The King dropped 50 points twice in his last three games, and got the Lakers their last two victories along the way. The 19-year veteran is playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging a league-high scoring average.

LeBron James is now leading the league in scoring. 29.71 — LeBron

29.68 — Embiid

29.66 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/IpeqrjvXjg — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2022

Despite all of his efforts, the Lakers are struggling this season. They are 29-37 for the season and are barely clinging on to the 9th spot in the West. Last night, the King had to drop 50 and push all his buttons to lead the Lakers past Kyle Kuzma and his Wizards.

Also Read: “38 is great, but I wanted 40!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is still not content with himself as he dropped a season-high 38 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks

After his big performance last night, it seems like LBJ was vibing to Lil Durk’s new album ‘7220’. He put up a story on Instagram, praising the artist for the same.

NBA Twitter roasts LeBron James over his Instagram story

In the story that LeBron uploaded, it can be seen that the media volume has been set to zero. This, as expected, triggered a lot of reactions from the audience.

It looks like LeBron James has co-signed the new Lil Durk album. It’s amazing how he listened to it on mute 🤐 😂 pic.twitter.com/IhUDTLDcUC — Ratings Game Music (RGM) (@RATINGSGAME) March 12, 2022

this shit goes hard on mute — ricky (@polchurgyst) March 12, 2022

Probably sounds better that way. — Leonis C. Word (@LeonisWord) March 13, 2022

It’s also paused but it doesn’t mean he is not listening 😂 — Sapider Man 🕸 (@the_badtameez) March 13, 2022

No wonder why he just hums to the music in his ig stories — GGsanity (@GsanityG) March 12, 2022

Also Read: “Jordan Poole, don’t settle for 6th Man of the Year, be an All Star!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr explains why he is so tough on the 22-year-old

LeBron James and new music have had their share of history. Often, we can see LeBron vibing to the new releases, and singing along. A lot of the times he butchers up the lyrics. Once he messed them so bad, Gunna admitted LBJ’s confidence had him confused about his own song.

Well, the Lakers fans should be chill about anything and everything that gets LBJ in the zone and prepared for his next game. He’s the only bright spot for them during this season, and they should appreciate his game instead of critiquing the same.