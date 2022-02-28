Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Brooklyn Nets reveal his availability ahead of matchup against Fred VanVleet and co

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play against Toronto Raptors tonight as it will take place in Barclays Center.

After James Harden‘s departure, the onus of carrying the Brooklyn Nets has fallen on Kyrie Irving until KD’s return. However, the vaccine mandate, which despite being eased, will not help his case.

The Brooklyn Nets fell from #1 spot in the east to #8 in a matter of 3 weeks. And the events that followed do not help their championship odds either. Irving’s adamant behavior may have cost the organization an assured ring this season. But James Harden giving up on the Nets at a crucial point just goes to show that the Brooklyn ‘Big 3’ never built any chemistry.

Although Kyrie Irving led the Nets to a huge win over the defending champions Saturday night, they need a streak to climb up the ladder. Due to the vaccine mandate, it is highly unlikely.

Kyrie Irving will not be available for the Raptors game

New York City is planning to slowly phase out the vaccination mandate that made Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in home games. Although he was available for road games, the Nets decided to put their foot down initially.

But with the Covid-19 outbreak in the league and multiple injuries they had no choice but to call him back. Mayor Eric Adams says the easing process will begin from March 7th but cannot ensure Irving’s return.

He will not be suiting up for the Raptors game tonight or against eastern conference top seed Miami Heat later this week.

New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams. But: I’m told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2022

Brooklyn Nets lead the season series 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors. But this was back when Kevin Durant and James Harden were playing. With the three of them not available tomorrow, Raps have a chance to avoid a clean sweep.