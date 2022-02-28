“James ‘the Ball Hog’ Harden has 28 assists in 2 games for Sixers!!”: The 2018 MVP doesn’t care about his criticism for his iso-ball style of play anymore

The passing skills of James Harden are a secret to none, so is it fair to still call him a ball hog? The Sixers star doesn’t care anymore.

James Harden did not disappoint anyone since making his much-awaited Sixers debut on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his first game in the Philly uniform, James almost scored a triple-double.

The 10-time All-Star had 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 102-133 runaway victory against Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. He carried his form Sunday afternoon as they took on the struggling Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Also read: “It’s nice to finally have James Harden on our side”: Tyrese Maxey reveals what a horror it is to guard The Beard when he is playing for the opponents

And Harden finally did what he would have dreamt of doing when he went to Brooklyn – rock the MSG. The 2018 MVP got his 10th triple-double of the season and first with the Sixers.

Game 2 of James Harden in Philadelphia… 76ers win by 16 over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/00uVGYyFpq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 27, 2022

But what’s more enthralling than his tremendous start with his new team is that the Beard has 28 dimes in just two games.

James Harden is not a ball hog anymore

There is no denying the fact that James Harden is marvelous at basketball. He is an expert at leaving the opposition defense bamboozled. And becoming one of the top assist providers this season, 2nd to be accurate, he has taken that up a notch.

And for a player who is heavily criticized for being too ball-dominant, this is a big answer to maybe close that debate for good. At least that’s what Harden himself and Sixers beat writer, Keith Pompey thinks.

James Harden is averaging 14 assists through two games with the #Sixers. He’s second in the #NBA in assists at 10.3 per game. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 28, 2022

While it will take a season or two for Harden to finally get rid of the term “ball hog”, this is the best situation he has ever been in to do it as soon as possible.

Also read: “Joel Embiid, you looking at all the free throws you shot?”: Tyrese Maxey tries pulling his teammate’s legs after Knicks game as Sixers MVP gets 27 FT attempts

The former Rockets star has never been around a big, as skilled and dominant as Joel Embiid. And knowing his passing capabilities and prowess in throwing lobs, it wouldn’t take him much longer to get rid of that infamous nickname.