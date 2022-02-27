“DaBaby called the LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony team-up wayy before it happened!”: How the rapper swimmingly bested every Lakers reporter on planet earth

DaBaby may just have predicted Carmelo Anthony’s eventual partnership with LeBron James during his verse in the ‘What’s Poppin’ remix.

Yeah, Shams Charania and Adrian Wojranowski are cool. But, ladies and gentlemen, there could be a new sheriff in town.

Actually, if we’re being honest, this man has had his job for 2 whole years now. But hey! Better later than never, right?

Really though, if we’re being honest here, this man isn’t even an NBA reporter. More like, the man is a massive, massive rapper, who also just happens to a fan of the NBA. He is DaBaby.

Now, we can imagine that thought is a bit confusing… so how about we make things just a tad bit more complicated for ya?

Remember how Carmelo Anthony decided to team up with LeBron James, and join the Lakers during the 2021 Free Agency period? Well, what if we told you, the rapper predicted everything, a whole YEAR, before it even gave any real sign of happening?

DaBaby went full Shams Charania during his verse on the ‘What’s Poppin’ remix about Carmelo Anthony and his future team-up with LeBron James

You read that right.

As if the man just up and decided to be a soothsayer during the peak of a worldwide pandemic, DaBaby somehow decided to predict the future, with PINPOINT ACCURACY.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the YouTube clip below, please.

Emphasis on the line “My b*tch Mello Yellow, like soda”.

Yellow… as in the color closest to Gold… which is one of the prominent colors on a Lakers jersey. And yes, Yellow Mello is a soda similar to Mountain Dew, but… Mello, as in Melo, as in Carmelo Anthony?

And to top it all off, THE MAN IS EVEN WEARING LAKERS SHORTS IN THIS VIDEO.

This video came out on July 18th, 2020. The Lakers signed Carmelo Anthony, more than a year later, in early August 2021.

As we said earlier. Shams Charania and Adrian Wojranowski need to move aside, for there is a new sheriff in town.

