“Think Before You Throw Stuff Out There!”: Steve Kerr Addresses Kyrie Irving’s Comments That Led to Suspension

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a lot right now. For the second straight season, they find themselves right in the middle of the drama. Once again, it’s Kyrie Irving who’s the main reason behind the same. The entire situation began when he shared his support for a film that had anti-semantic beliefs.

The Nets’ front office condoned the same, to which Kyrie claimed that he had a right to support all religions. Things worsened when Kyrie spoke to the media earlier today. Instead of apologizing for his actions and remarks, Irving claimed that he wasn’t the one who made the documentary.

Kyrie Irving says he didn’t mean to cause any harm in sharing a post to a film that has been described as anti-Semitic: “I’m not the one that made the documentary” pic.twitter.com/NkRvZDoqbS — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

These statements did not sit right with a lot of people, including Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr talks about Kyrie Irving and his statements

Steve Kerr has always been an advocate for equality and equal rights. He tried holding out when asked about Kyrie’s latest situation and the comments he made in the press conference today.

Steve Kerr when asked about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn: “Yeah, I’m going to sit that one out.” — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) November 3, 2022

However, he couldn’t do the same, and spoke about the importance of thinking about what we speak on social media and in general.

Kerr when asked about the importance of the NBA being a progressive league: https://t.co/Aqq1o7rXv2 pic.twitter.com/vfhmEsrGGm — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) November 3, 2022

Kerr talked about how words matter and how quickly every statement spreads with the rise of social media. He talked about how vigilant we need to be about such comments and how these comments have no place in the current day society.

What is happening to Kyrie?

After Kyrie’s comments, the NBA released a statement where Adam Silver talked about how he was disappointed Kyrie did not apologize for his actions.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iD3GkJvekR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 3, 2022

Following the same, the Nets issued a statement announcing they’re suspending Irving without pay for ‘no less than five games’.

Kyrie did end up issuing an apology through his Instagram after news of his suspension came out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hélà (@kyrieirving)

However, as of now, this feels like it’s too little too late.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress and if any further action is taken toward the Nets star.