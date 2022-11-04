Kyrie Irving Deemed ‘Unfit to Be Associated With Nets’ is Suspended Despite $500,000 Donation in AntiSemitic Row

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing in the Brooklyn Nets camp was going right for long a time, and then to add to that they now have to ban their second-best player, Kyrie Irving, for the second time in two years because of his irrational stand on something which again doesn’t make sense.

Kyrie has always been a supporter of conspiracy theories. But his support of the documentary “Hebrews to Ne*roes: Wake up Black America” might be the most offensive and derogatory he has ever been.

Having been surrounded by criticism for it for more than a week, the former NBA champ hadn’t shown any signs of remorse until the post-game presser of the Nets’ loss against the Pacers last weekend. And now when he did apologize for his behavior he has been banned by the Nets.

Kyrie Irving gets at least a 5-game suspension

After Irving doubled down on his stance to support something so antisemitic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a public statement and had a meeting with Kyrie to make him understand the possible outcomes of his not being apologetic.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving then said in a statement. “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

With that, the Nets organization and the 6x All-Star both announced $500,000 each to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate”.

But Irving’s clear intent to dismiss everything that is antisemitic in the movie has now led to at least a 5-game ban by his team, the Nets said in an official statement.

What next for the Nets?

The controversial point guard, since arriving in Brooklyn in 2019, has played only 111 games thus far compared to his 128 misses in that period, including a 53-game absence last season for his stance on vaccination.

The Nets already suffered severely because of that in multiple ways. They lost James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers within a year of hiring him as he would rather not be around Irving anymore.

They almost lost KD too in the last off-season, but what saved them was no team was ready to break the bank for a move for The Slim Reaper. Even Kyrie himself wanted to move away after all the chaos he created, but couldn’t.

Just to stay for this and a 2-6 start to the season? Now that you think of it, it wouldn’t have been bad at all for the Nets if they did trade their point guard away when they still could.

