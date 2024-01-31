Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Against the Bulls? Jan 31st Injury Update on Hornets Guard Amidst Right Ankle Issues

Nov 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) stands on the court during a break in the action against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In their last game, the Charlotte Hornets lost 92:113 against the New York Knicks continuing their turbulent season. Rookie Brandon Miller’s 29-point performance couldn’t stop a four-game losing streak. With Terry Rozier out, the team needs urgent help at the guard position. These concerns have multiplied because their point guard LaMelo Ball has been grappling with his right ankle injury.

Advertisement

The guard last played on January 26 when his Hornets lost to the Rockets by 34 points. In that game, he collected 15 points and eight assists. Overall, Melo has participated in 22 out of 45 possible games, the third out of his four seasons, where he has missed more than 22 games. As the Hornets host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, the injury report around LaMelo Ball doesn’t look encouraging.

Charlotte Hornets has six players on their injury list. Amari Bailey, Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry, and Mark Williams have been listed as Out. In bright news, Miles Bridges is “Probable” but LaMelo Ball remains a question mark. As per Hornets beat reporter Rod Boone, Ball is “Doubtful” for the game against the Bulls.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rodboone/status/1752453321363763303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the loss to the Knicks, head coach Steve Clifford touched upon the careful approach around Ball. He expressed, “He’s just really sore. Hopefully he’ll be better (Tuesday) and be able to play Wednesday. Obviously his health is the No. 1 issue, especially right now.”

The Coach also reflected upon the Hornets’s lost season, which makes, Ball rushing back to the scene, less sense. He added, “It’s not like we are playing meaningful games.”

When the head coach is not finding the games meaningful, it sums up the team’s season. They have 35 losses and just 10 wins which makes for the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets keep slumping

The team has been in shambles without Ball. They have registered 20 losses against just 3 wins. When he has been active, the Hornets have managed 7 wins and 15 losses which is nothing impressive but a much better output. The Hornets are going to miss a postseason birth for the eighth straight season.

Advertisement

After bringing in Ball as a number three pick in 2020, things have only turned bleaker. He can’t catch a break from injuries and has missed games late in the season because the Hornets had already been dusted off by then.



Brandon Miller’s play has been promising but the team has their work cut out. The franchise will once again hit the offseason mode already. They have done away with veteran scorer Terry Rozier and can part ways with Gordon Hayward too. The Charlotte Hornets will look for young talent to build some momentum as a franchise.