“I Heard it Pop”: LaMelo Ball Says Same Thing as LeBron James After Fracturing His Ankle, Leaves Fans Distraught

Akash Murty
|Published 28/02/2023

Feb 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball as he falls down during play during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

In his short NBA career, LaMelo Ball has already seen a lot of twists and turns. Coming back from a horrific wrist injury last season the 2021 Rookie of the Year made his first All-Star appearance. And after already missing 27 games this season because of his left ankle, he has now fractured his right ankle.

In their Monday night game against the Pistons the 14th placed team in the East, the Charlotte Hornets lost its point guard yet again to an ankle injury. But what is more concerning is this is his other ankle.

LaMelo had missed 13 and then 11 consecutive games because he sprained his left ankle early in the season. And now he has “popped” the other one. He literally heard the pop when it happened.

LaMelo Ball heard his ankle pop as it fractured

In the third quarter of the last night’s encounter between the Hornets and the Pistons, the 2022 All-Star was right in the midst of a crossover dribble when he fell on the court without any contact from the defender and immediately left the game.

It was at that moment when Ball said to the medical staff he heard it pop.

This comes just a day after LeBron James said he heard something in his ankle pop, and NBA fans are sad about it.

An expert’s opinion.

Ball brothers just couldn’t keep themselves away from injuries

Since LaMelo came into the league, we were seeing Lonzo Ball take his game up some notches and become one of the best two-way point guards in the league after he joined the Bulls.

But much like his brother, Lonzo also could not keep himself away from the injuries and has probably the rarest of issues in his knee that would be keeping him out of the game for more than a season and a half.

Let’s hope we see them both as their best versions next season.

