Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Hornets Release Point Guard’s Availability Report

LaMelo Ball has turned into a Charlotte Hornets star. With just two seasons behind him, he has established a name for himself. Every pundit and fan is certain that the youngest Ball brother has a bright future ahead. However, despite a very successful second season, LaMelo is yet to appear in a game this season.

During a preseason exhibition, LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle. Further MRI revealed that he had suffered a grade 2 sprain. The injury has kept him away from the court.

He has already missed 7 straight games this season. The Charlotte Hornets are on 3 wins and 4 losses record without their star point guard.

With the team slated to play the formidable Bulls on Wednesday, fans are curious about LaMelo’s availability. However, fans will be disappointed with the update.

LaMelo Ball will continue to miss games

Unfortunately for the Hornets squad and fans, Melo will remain inactive against the Chicago Bulls. His ankle has apparently not healed completely. Charlotte will ensure their best player heals completely before he is sent back to battle.

Although not a disturbing injury, there is no return timetable for Ball’s return. He is being evaluated on a daily basis. Having been listed as out on Wednesday, he will have another opportunity on Friday against Memphis.

With Terry Rozier also listed as doubtful, it is safe to assume that the Hornets will be at a disadvantage in Chicago. The Bulls are defensively and offensively balanced and can easily manipulate Charlotte’s lack of a primary point guard to win the game.

