Jordan Poole Calls Out Referees on Instagram Story After Blunderous Calls Against the Warriors in Miami

Jordan Poole had a disastrous game tonight as the Warriors made their way to Miami. The Defending Champions were on a two-game losing streak before entering the game against the Heat tonight. They were all set on their path to redemption when the referees decided they didn’t want that.

After building up a lead as large as 10 points, the Warriors got outscored 15-30 by the Heat in the 4th quarter, which resulted in a 116-109 loss for the Defending Champions.

There were a lot of things that went right for the Dubs, things that were concerning them in the past. However, there were also a lot of things that went south for the team as well, including all the calls that they received.

Watching the game, it almost felt like the referees were after the Warriors. Jordan Poole felt the same and did not mince his words after the game.

Jordan Poole took it to Instagram to call out referees

As expected, the Warriors weren’t too happy with the calls in the game today. They had done almost everything right tonight and did not deserve to get their third consecutive loss. However, they forgot to account for the game officials.

During the game, there were three different instances where the referees called Jordan Poole for carrying.

While others chose the post-game interview to talk about the same, Jordan took out his frustration via his Instagram story.

JP’s IG story after being called three times for carrying pic.twitter.com/ExkkGe7Wsb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

While the calls by themselves abide by the NBA rules, the main concern for everyone was the inconsistency of the same.

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green talk about the calls

After the game, Steve Kerr talked about the carry calls. He wasn’t too happy about it and talked about how the entire league does the same, but we don’t see those plays being called.

“What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it.” Steve Kerr didn’t see the email from the NBA today saying they were going to crack down on carrying pic.twitter.com/QITYfGqaOo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

Next up, Draymond Green spoke about the same as well.

Draymond Green on Jordan Poole getting called for three carry violations: “Every guard in the league carries. A lot…So if it’s a point of emphasis, let’s see it.” pic.twitter.com/0pkTzEQGj0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 2, 2022

At a time when the Dubs were looking for their first road win, losing out on a game because of these calls is disheartening. The league needs to do a better job by either not calling these altogether, or calling each instance out.

