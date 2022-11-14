HomeSearch

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Magic? Hornets Star’s Availability News Brings Smiles On Fans’ Faces

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 14/11/2022

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Magic?: Hornets Star's Availability News Brings Smiles On Fans' Faces

Nov 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball finally made his 2022-23 NBA Regular season debut for the Hornets. And it came in an all-important game against the Miami Heat.

Now, the man did only play about 28 minutes, and his shot efficiency was lackluster as well. However, in every moment of his 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, the flair was very much intact.

His array of behind-the-back passes, dribble moves, and overall IQ and feel for the game were all elements that the Hornets clearly missed dearly. Which makes this question all the more important…

Will LaMelo Ball be able to follow up his season debut, during the Hornets’ game against the Magic tonight?

Also Read: 7 Foot Joel Embiid Scored More Points In 1 Game Than Ben Simmons Did The Entire 2022-23 NBA Season

 

The Signs seem very good so far

LaMelo Ball clearly isn’t at 100% just yet. As he himself admitted, the only reason he returned against the Heat, was because Dennis Smith Jr. was injured.

So far, as per ESPN, LaMelo Ball isn’t on the injury list anymore. But, Dennis Smith Jr. could potentially play the game against the Magic as well, given that he has been ruled ‘doubtful’.

While it is possible that both players do play together, Steve Clifford will be thinking twice about risking his best player if he has a choice.

Still, given the state of the Hornets right now, we’d say it is highly likely LaMelo Ball does feature in the game against the Orlando Magic.

And frankly, it’s a good thing too, considering Orlando’s Paolo Banchero could potentially return in time for this game too.

Also Read: Jasmine Jordan, Who Works For Michael Jordan’s $1.7 Billion Venture, Claimed Her Father Was A ‘Tyrant’ At Home Too

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor for NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% of his time he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta