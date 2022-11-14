Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Magic?: Hornets Star's Availability News Brings Smiles On Fans' Faces

Nov 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball finally made his 2022-23 NBA Regular season debut for the Hornets. And it came in an all-important game against the Miami Heat.

Now, the man did only play about 28 minutes, and his shot efficiency was lackluster as well. However, in every moment of his 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, the flair was very much intact.

His array of behind-the-back passes, dribble moves, and overall IQ and feel for the game were all elements that the Hornets clearly missed dearly. Which makes this question all the more important…

Will LaMelo Ball be able to follow up his season debut, during the Hornets’ game against the Magic tonight?

The Signs seem very good so far

LaMelo Ball clearly isn’t at 100% just yet. As he himself admitted, the only reason he returned against the Heat, was because Dennis Smith Jr. was injured.

LaMelo Ball on returning against Miami: “I probably wouldn’t have played (if DSJ didn’t get hurt)… You see one go down, you’ve definitely got to step up. It feels kind of (messed) up leaving your team out there. You’ve got to fight.” (via @rodboone) pic.twitter.com/rsoJcwFpVi — Hornets Coverage (@hornetscoverage) November 13, 2022

So far, as per ESPN, LaMelo Ball isn’t on the injury list anymore. But, Dennis Smith Jr. could potentially play the game against the Magic as well, given that he has been ruled ‘doubtful’.

While it is possible that both players do play together, Steve Clifford will be thinking twice about risking his best player if he has a choice.

Still, given the state of the Hornets right now, we’d say it is highly likely LaMelo Ball does feature in the game against the Orlando Magic.

And frankly, it’s a good thing too, considering Orlando’s Paolo Banchero could potentially return in time for this game too.

