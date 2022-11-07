Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs the Wizards? Hornets Release Injury Report Ahead of Home Game

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) sits on the bench during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball, the only bright spark in a rather gloomy Charlotte Hornets franchise is out with injury. They face off against the Washington Wizards and fans are expecting the flashy point guard to feature.

However, given the latest report, it doesn’t look like that will happen. The Hornets have made a rather poor start to the season and are 3-7 this season.

They are on a four-game losing streak and are in desperate need of their star players to return. The absence of Terry Rozier (for the first few games), Gordon Hayward, and LaMelo Ball has been hurtful for the Hornets.

But will any of them feature? And more importantly, is LaMelo back?

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? Release injury report ahead of home game

As per the latest update from the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball’s sprained ankle is still keeping him out. Apart from LaMelo, Gordan Hayward is still out. Dennis Smith Jr and Cody Martin are listed as questionable and doubtful, respectively.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs WAS 11/7

Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle sprain) is questionable

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is doubtful

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out

Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder contusion) is out — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 6, 2022

The good news is Terry Rozier looked healthy and his addition will bring the Hornets’ offense back to good shape. But LaMelo might be out at least till the 9th of November.

