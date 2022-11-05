“LaVar Ball Made Me Eat With My Right!”: LaMelo Ball Once Revealed How Awkward Parenting Made Him a Better Player

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) sits on the bench during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It really is a shame that LaMelo Ball hasn’t played in the NBA so far this season. After all, this was the year, he would officially be handed the keys to the franchise. And of course, that in turn was sure to result in some serious highlights.

Still, at the very least, his Grade 2 high ankle sprain won’t be keeping him out for the entire season, which is a very good thing for the Hornets, given how good of a player he can be for them.

On that topic, there is a very specific reason he is as good as he is.

Sure, his three-level scoring, and playmaking are bordering on elite, especially for a player as young as he is. But more than that, there is something very specific in his game that takes him to the next level.

And as he once revealed, he has LaVar Ball to thank for that.

LaVar Ball made LaMelo Ball use his right hand at the dinner table, instead of his natural left

There are countless players in the league who can make shots with their left hand, so frankly, it wouldn’t be too special if the man just stopped there. But of course, he doesn’t.

You see, the man has always shown off a level of fluidity while shooting with his left that players in the league only seldom show. And surprisingly, that’s because of a very specific reason.

LaMelo Ball was born left-handed.

Then why does he shoot with his right, you ask? Well, it’s all because of LaVar Ball, as he once revealed in an interview with Shams Charania.

LaMelo Ball w/ @ShamsCharania, explains how he was born left-handed, but LaVar Ball made him go right-handed so they wouldn’t hit each other while eating at the dinner table growing up.. and a lot more to the convo. 😂 @Stadium pic.twitter.com/E1GRyHSaus — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 23, 2021

“Pretty much because me and my middle brother, Gelo (LiAngelo Ball), we was both born left-handed. Our pops changed us. When we eat at the table, like Lonzo and my pops is right-handed, so me and Gelo was hitting them. So he just changed all of us, so we all right.”

Admittedly the reasoning for this rule is a bit odd, but also weirdly logical.

And hey, if it made LaMelo Ball a better player, everybody at this table won, right?

Pun absolutely intended.

LaVar Ball may not have been the best father to LaMelo Ball

Over the past few years, LaVar Ball has been regarded by many as one of the greatest NBA dads ever, for his unending support for his boys.

However, things may actually be far murkier than expected.

You see after the Big Baller picked up a beef with one of the top reporters on the Ball brothers, DKM, some severe allegations were made about him. And just a few of them were about how LaMelo Ball once had to steal food to end his starvation, and how he was once even robbed for $10,000, and LaVar did nothing about it.

You can read all about this controversy in more detail right here.

