Is LeBron James playing against Kevin Durant and co? Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel reveals availability ahead of matchup against the Brooklyn Nets

Lakers’ Head Coach Frank Vogel talks about the availability of LeBron James and other Lakers’ stars ahead of the pre-season opener

It has been almost two months since Team USA won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The last we saw of NBA basketball was over 2 and a half months ago. Since then, we have all been craving some action. Well, the wait is over now. The NBA pre-season begins tonight, with the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also Read: “We’re LeBron James’ Miami Heat and Mitt Romney is Jeremy Lin”: President Barack Obama fought for re-elections citing D-Wade and co’s defense against JLin at the peak of Linsanity

Tonight, the Lakers host the Nets at the Staples Center. It would be a great opportunity for us to see the matchup that everyone deems to be a preview of the 2022 NBA Finals. There have also been a lot of questions regarding the availability of a few players, mainly Kyrie Irving. Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash discussed the same, and the availability for the rest of the players.

Frank Vogel talks about LeBron James and the Lakers’ pre-season opener

While we were all very excited to see all the new Lakers’ pieces play together, I guess we’d have to wait a little longer. Talking to the media after practice, Head Coach Frank Vogel disclosed the players who would be sitting out for tonight’s contest.

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza will NOT play on Sundays vs. Nets says Frank Vogel. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 1, 2021

Also Read: “Not making the playoffs was a really sickening feeling”: Zion Williamson reveals his honest emotions about the Pelicans not making the postseason this past campaign

The Lakers would start Anthony Davis tonight, but he’d only play for the first quarter. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and Trevor Ariza would sit this one out. The Nets are also going in without any of their stars, so it would be a match for the final roster spots on both teams.