Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Kings? Lakers Superstar’s Statement Reflects Availability in Back-to-Back Game

Yes, LeBron James will play tonight.

Advertisement

LeBron James has begun the season as the league’s oldest player for the second consecutive year. It is anticipated that the King will play fewer minutes in his 22nd NBA season, but what will he do while playing back-to-backs?

Joel Embiid’s announcement that he won’t play any back-to-backs this season has caused a lot of conversation in the media lately. Although James, 39, has not displayed any symptoms of slowing down, will he participate in the season’s first back-to-back?

It will make sense if the four-time champion sits out after playing 35 minutes in each of the Lakers’ games this season. But contrary to what seems logical, he boldly declared something in the locker room, saying, “I plan on playing every game.”

LeBron says he plans to play in every game this season as long as he doesn't get injured pic.twitter.com/YY7dU8Zymi — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 26, 2024

Though the Lakers are yet to release an injury report for tomorrow’s game, James is more than likely to suit up vs the Kings. If James says he’ll play, with JJ Redick now coaching the Lakers, it will be highly unlikely LeBron won’t show up.

If he does play, fans can expect to see this new version of James that JJ Redick has managed to coax out of him. The Lakers’ offense has become less reliable on his ability to run the floor and has exhibited solid signs of running through Anthony Davis instead.

He’s had a reduced involvement in both games, at least from the view of the offense. With 16 points in the first and 21 in the second, James seems to be content with letting the team go through Davis whenever they attack. He’s also tallied just 12 assists in the 2 games, meaning he’s leaning into the role of a team veteran this season.

No team has managed to get the full vet role out of James yet, as they’ve all heavily depended on his skills to win games. With AD leading the charge for the Lakers, we may be seeing a new version of LeBron this season.