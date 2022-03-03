Is LeBron James playing tonight vs LA Clippers? Lakers release knee injury report ahead of matchup against Reggie Jackson and co

LeBron James is listed as questionable with knee soreness in Lakers’ final faceoff with city rivals Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night.

Although ‘Battle of LA’ is no longer a thing, LA Clippers are by far the winners. In addition to boasting a better record than a team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook on it, the Clippers are also 3-0 against them this season.

The depleted Clippers always outscore the Lakers in the first half. Although LeBron James and co make an effort to bounce back in the fourth it is never enough to ultimately seal the game. The three matchups so far this season have been very close with the Lakers falling short every time.

In fact, since the moves on both sides during the 2019 offseason, the Lakers have been 2-8 against the Clippers and 0-6 in the last six matchups.

LeBron James is expected to play against LA Clippers

For the final showdown, LeBron James is listed as questionable on the injury report released by the Lakers. He has been listed as questionable for multiple games but he almost always suits up.

Especially with the threat of the Lakers being swept by depleted Clippers in the season series, James will definitely not dodge the game. He has been experiencing some knee soreness and is listed Day-to-Day. The final decision will be taken before the game.

LeBron James is listed as QUESTIONABLE against the Clippers with left knee soreness — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 3, 2022

In the two games LeBron played against the Clippers he scored a total of 44 points on just over 36% from the field this season. In addition, he had 6 turnovers and only 3 assists in their matchup last week. The Clippers have a very real chance of going 4-0 tonight.

