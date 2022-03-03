“Ja Morant is only 22 and has gathered the 3rd most views across the NBA’s socials this season”: How the Grizzlies guard is one of the most entertaining players in the league

Ja Morant has driven 385 million views across all NBA’s socials. The 22-year-old only trails the likes of megastars Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

The NBA is filled with talented individuals. There are numerous players who are considered as good, however, not all of them can be regarded as entertaining. Chris Paul, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic are some of the classic examples for the same – they are extremely brilliant at their respective roles, but they aren’t exactly captivating.

Ja Morant is one of the league’s best entertainers. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Grizzlies guard has an insane dunk package, acrobatic finish at the rim, and that flair that leaves fans in awe. A recent stat showed how at 22-years-old, the All-Star has been one of the most entertaining players.

Also Read: Warriors superstar’s 674 million video views are 40% higher than The King has generated in the 2021-22 NBA season

Morant has driven a whopping total of 385 million views across all the NBA’s socials this season, which is the third-most views of any player. The highflyer only trails the likes of global icons – Stephen Curry (674 million) and LeBron James (402 million).

Ja Morant has driven 385 million views across the @NBA‘s socials this season, which is the third-most views of any player: 1. Stephen Curry, 674 million views (😳)

2. LeBron James, 402 million views

3. Ja Morant, 385 million views Crazy that @JaMorant is only 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/PxR5PwZCi4 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 2, 2022

The Ja Morant buzzer-beater alley-oop was the most-viewed NBA Instagram video ever

This past month, Morant went on a sensational scoring rampage, averaging 40.5 in his past 4 games. His career-high 52-point game against the San Antonio Spurs was as delightful as one hopes for it to be.

Morant went 100% from the three-point line, had an emphatic poster on Jakob Poeltl, knocked down an unreal buzzer-beater alley-oop to close the half, and finished the night with a staggering 52 points.

Ja Morant today: 52 points (career high)

22-30 shooting

logo 3-pointer

poster dunk over 7-footer

Buzzer beater with 0.4 seconds left Won’t be too many nights like this one. 📸: @joerondone pic.twitter.com/eXqJfiTsjc — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 1, 2022

Morant’s buzzer-beater gathered 42.1 million views, making it the most-viewed NBA Instagram video ever. As soon as Ja learned all these social stats, he took it to Twitter with a reaction.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant talks about earning the nickname Black Mamba

Unquestionably, Ja Morant has what it takes to be the future face of the league.