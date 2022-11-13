Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Nets? Lakers Release Injury Report for the 4x NBA champion

As former NBA player turned ESPN analyst recently said, “The Lakers are 10-games away from their season most likely being over.”

Currently holding a 2-10 record, the LA Lakers continue to be a source of mockery on the internet. A sad situation for the purple and gold fans who continue to throng at the Crypto.com Arena. Ranked 30th in offense and 3-point shooting, Coach Darvin Ham and crew are in deep water.

The recent rise of Russell Westbrook as 6th man highlights that the Lakers have many more problems to address. To make matters worse, superstar LeBron James suffered a groin injury during the game against the Clippers, causing him to exit the game in the 4th quarter.

LeBron James said he felt a spasm or strain in his groin and immediately asked to come out. pic.twitter.com/4qDd5Obeva — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 10, 2022

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left adductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 10, 2022

Fortunately, an MRI scan revealed no signs of any tear, with the four-time Finals MVP being diagnosed with a strained left adductor.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

Listed day-to-day, James would miss the game against the Kings, marking the Lakers’ 5th consecutive loss for the second time this season. Going into the game against the Nets, a lot of reports suggested the eighteen-time All-Star was upgraded to questionable.

However, James remains highly doubtful in tonight’s game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 12, 2022

Disappointing news for hoop fans who have been longing to see James and Durant duel, with the two superstars having not faced each other in over 3-years.

Speaking of the visiting team, the Nets have been playing some impressive basketball off-late, with the Slim Reaper leading from the front amid a suspended Kyrie Irving and a new head coach in Jacque Vaughn.

It’s high time Anthony Davis puts on a show for the home crowd in this time of urgency.

