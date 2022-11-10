“I need to learn to flop or something”: LeBron James is Irate With the Lack of Foul Calls

Nov 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is arguably the worst officiated player in NBA history, considering how many times he drives to the basket in a game. With that in mind, it’s hysterical that the ‘King’ is sparsely awarded foul calls.

It’s no secret that since his arrival in the league nearly twenty years ago in 2003, James’ game has revolved primarily around his explosiveness and athleticism. The four-time NBA ‘MVP’ uses these tools to his advantage, in an attempt to secure points.

However, in spite of the frequent drives to the paint, James has received an exceptionally less number of foul calls throughout his career. LBJ is not one to sit and throw a fit over this, however, he is getting increasingly frustrated.

At long last though, LeBron James has begun to stand up for himself and campaigned for better recognition of the calls that are going against him.

Does LeBron James want to flop?

In the face of receiving minimal foul calls, and trips to the free-throw line, LeBron James, has maybe divulged a tactic he might employ going forward.

LeBron James is frustrated with the lack of foul calls “I need to learn to flop or something,” (Via @jovanbuha ) pic.twitter.com/xzR2fqY9su — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2022

Speaking to the media post-game, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Clippers, the four-time NBA champion acknowledged his lack of foul calls. James stated-

“I need to learn to flop or something”

LeBron James’ lack of foul calls has been a recurring theme over his career, but more so as the years progressed. The 18-time NBA ‘All-Star’ is currently averaging a mere 4.9 free throw attempts. A career-low for the ‘King’.

James has been struggling to kick-start his campaign. Although he is averaging about 25 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists, he has been inefficient from the field. LeBron is converting just 25.9% of his jump-shot attempts.

Could the lack of foul calls be the rationale behind a poor start?

The Lakers, following their loss to the LA Clippers, have fallen to 2-9 for the season. There is a glaring issue within the franchise that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, James’ early season struggles might be caused by his lack of foul calls and trips to the free-throw line. It might be indicative as to why he has been subpar in 11 games this season.

