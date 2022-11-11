“Lakers 10-Games Away from Their Season Mostly Done”: Richard Jefferson’s Brutally Honest Take Post LeBron James Groin Scare

Troubles continue to mount for the LA Lakers, with the latest instance being LeBron James exiting Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers in the fourth quarter with a groin injury. An MRI examination later revealed the four-time champion has a strained left adductor and will be day-to-day.

“I feel good. besides the injury, surely I just want to play. When I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin.” LeBron James on what caused him to leave the Lakers/Clippers game early. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/zYBb1j201q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

According to Davin Ham, LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. James’ MRI results revealed he is suffering from a strained left abductor, per @mcten pic.twitter.com/gON2ylzaiw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

Certainly concerning news for the purple and gold, currently holding a 2-9 record. The Dravin Ham-coached team ranks 30th in offensive rating and 3-point shooting. Despite making the bold decision of benching Russell Westbrook, nothing seems to be going right for the Lakers.

With King James now on a day-to-day basis, many believe things are about to get worse in LA LA Land. The 37-year-old superstar continues to be the sole facilitator on offense leading the Lakers in points and assists. The lack of shooters on the roster continues to be a deterrent in Coach Ham’s system.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, former player-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson cited how the Lakers couldn’t afford the luxury of resting James, with the next 10-games being the ultimate litmus test for the team.

Richard Jefferson drops the truth bomb on the Lakers.

Having played alongside James on the Cavs, Jefferson knows the number of miles LBJ has on his feet. The four-time Finals MVP has averaged close to 39 MPG in his two-decade-long career but sadly cannot afford to take a bit of a backseat even at this stage of his career.

Following James’ recent groin injury scare, Jefferson addressed the situation, claiming the Lakers were 10-games away from their season being done.

“For me, this is also the spot where you’re like, okay big fella, take a day off, and this is not load management, he is 37 years old on his way to 38, and he’s played more minutes than anybody in NBA history,” said RJ.

The ESPN analyst added how the Lakers don’t have that, stating the following.

“They’re (Lakers) about 10 games away from their season most likely being over, and I say that respectfully because they’re gonna be so far down in a hole that to get out of that hole with the teams that they’re playing is gonna be tough.”

“They’re about 10 games away from their season most likely being over, and I say that respectfully.”@Rjeff24 on the Lakers’ season pic.twitter.com/i7zUkLcDeu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 10, 2022

Sadly but true, father time seems to be around the corner for the Lakers superstar.

LeBron James’ groin injury history.

In his first season with the purple and gold, James suffered a groin strain during the 2018 Christmas game against the Warriors. As a result, the eighteen-time All-Star ended up missing 17-games, with the Lakers going 6-11 during his absence.

Though James returned, the injury continued to be bothersome at some points, eventually leading to him being ruled out toward the end of the season. Missing 27-games, the Lakers finished as the 10th seed.

Now with the superstar exiting the game on Wednesday night against the Clippers due to a groin strain, Lakers Nation finds itself in yet another lurch.

