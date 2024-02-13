HomeSearch

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Feb 13th Injury Report for Lakers All-Star

Sourav Bose
|Published

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Feb 13th Injury Report for Lakers All-Star

Feb 5, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in a time out during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers’ sustained inconsistency continues to serve as a source of concern for its fanbase. Amidst the distress, the Western Conference franchise is set to host the Eastern Conference rival Detroit Pistons at the City of Angels. As the hosts aim to extend their winning form, anticipation rises over the availability of the Lakers All-Star LeBron James.

As per the latest injury report, the 4x champion is dealing with a peroneal tendinopathy on his left ankle. This injury causes inflammation in tendon regions, resulting in pain in the outside area of the foot. Generally, this condition takes from three months to up to a year to recover properly. Due to this, the 39-year-old has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming home encounter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ToTheBasketPod/status/1757295731461828666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 20x All-Star has been dealing with this injury since the start of this campaign. His current average playing time of 35 minutes instead of the recommended 29 minutes per game has also slowed down the recovery process. Till now, the 4x MVP has already missed out on a total of four games out of six matches particularly due to this condition. So, his possible absence in the upcoming game would result in him getting sidelined for the 7th time this season.

This shifts the pressure entirely on the Lakers roster as the Akron-born remains an integral part of their success. Averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 7.8 rebounds, per game, the forward maintains his status as a leading NBA figure. Hence, his absence may cause a hindrance for the franchise as they aim to improve their win percentage.

How has the Los Angeles Lakers coped without LeBron James?

The LA organization is currently on a 3-3 run without the services of their talisman. Therefore, the season stats have forced the supporters to keep their expectations low. After all, alongside the King, the team’s number two Anthony Davis, and four more players might also fail to feature in the clash.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, there remains scope for a miracle as the roster’s second unit ran the show recently under similar circumstances. In an away game against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers silenced its doubters without James and AD by rising against the odds. They defeated the hosts 114-105 in TD Garden to add a significant layer to the age-old rivalry.

So, against a relatively weaker Pistons side, the task should be easy for the Lakers. It also provides the head coach Darvin Ham and his coaching staff with an opportunity to showcase their strategic brilliance. All in all, the absences could become blessings in disguise for the organization.

Share this article

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose