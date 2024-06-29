Jalen Brunson Drops Major Update On His Hand Injury After Staring Tyrese Haliburton Down On WWE Smackdown

In an unprecedented crossover, Jalen Brunson squared off against Tyrese Haliburton on WWE Smackdown. While the NBA community rejoiced in this instance, it became a major concern for the New York Knicks fans. They assumed their talisman had injured his hand during the endeavors, prompting the 27-year-old to clear the air shortly after.

Brunson downplayed the talks hinting at a potential hand injury on X (formerly Twitter). Instead, he highlighted the significance of his latest appearance, stating, “Just lived out a childhood dream and yes the hand fine lol yall can relax”.

Just lived out a childhood dream and yes the hand fine lol yall can relax 😂 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 29, 2024

The distress initially circled Haliburton’s stare-down at Brunson. Shortly after entering Madison Square Garden during Money in the Bank’s latest triple threat qualifying match, he locked horns with the New Jersey-born from a distance. This extended their Eastern Conference rivalry, especially because the Indian Pacers eliminated the Knicks during this year’s Conference Finals series.

Jalen Brunson stared down Tyrese Haliburton at WWE SmackDown at MSG 🤯🤣 (via @WWEonFOX) pic.twitter.com/b2MJQrVRZ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2024

Following this, Haliburton took things up a notch. While Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar tried to battle it out, the Indiana Pacers star attempted to interfere with the outcome. The 24-year-old handed Paul brass knuckles to give him an advantage in the ring.

This scenario didn’t sit right with Brunson, who was watching the drama unfold as an audience until this point. This prompted him to enter the ring holding a steel chair in his right hand.

However, while entering the ring, the Knicks star threw the chair too far from his reach, resulting in a contest between him and LA Knight over this possession. Even though the NBA star became victorious, his hurriedness hurt his left hand. As a result, he briefly checked it before staring down Haliburton while holding the chair in his right hand.

JALEN BRUNSON BROUGHT OUT THE STEEL CHAIR FOR HALIBURTON AT MSG 😭 (via @WWEonFOX) pic.twitter.com/VwyBlWSWFh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2024

This exact moment fueled the concerns of the Knicks fanbase. Several supporters thought Brunson’s youthful behavior might have cost him and the franchise big time this offseason. However, his latest clarification aided in calming down the chaos surrounding this instance, justifying his antics on the set.

A glimpse into Jalen Brunson’s recent encounter with a hand injury

During the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, Brunson sustained a fracture in his left hand. In Game 7, the Knicks talisman incurred this condition, prompting him to undergo surgery. Back then, the NBA had officially reported a re-evaluation of the condition 6-8 weeks down the line.

Since then, his hand has healed quite quickly, evident from his recent endeavors. However, his latest antics increased the possibility of reopening old wounds, validating the fans’ concerns. Much to both parties’ delight, this didn’t turn out to be the case.

So, Brunson is once again set to focus on his recovery. As a result, the supporters can hope for a statement comeback from its star in the coming season. After all, with the reunion of ‘the Villanova boys’ set to be completed, the fans have high hopes for him and his teammates.