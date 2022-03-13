“Michael Jordan will never play LeBron James in a game”: Kevin Durant highlights the futility of the LeBron-MJ debates on his latest Boardroom podcast episode

Kevin Durant went on the Boardroom Podcast with Eddie Gonzalez recently to talk about the Lebron James vs Michael Jordan debate.

The Slim Reaper is one of those best positioned to adjudicate any GOAT debate. Not only does he have experience of playing with and against the greatest, but he’s also one of those himself.

Despite all of the hatred he’s received for his free agency move 6 years ago, KD remains true to himself. He doesn’t let the outside noise affect his perception of any situation or debate.

Durant himself has said several times in the past that Michael Jordan is his 1A choice for GOAT. The Slim Reaper has also broken his reasoning down for the same in many interviews. But as we all know, time changes people’s thinking and their perspective.

Ultimately, KD might view any one of 20 players as the best representative of basketball greatness. And we should all listen to him, because he likely knows this better than any of us in our living rooms.

Kevin Durant talks about the futility of debating LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

The Nets superstar dropped a 50-bomb on his crosstown rivals this very Sunday afternoon. And before getting into the game, Kevin Durant also dropped a snippet of an upcoming video podcast with Eddie Gonzalez.

This snippet features KD pouring his typically stoic heart out on the LeBron-MJ debate within the bounds of logic:

“I think LeBron will be in that same realm of, like, you in a place by yourself! It’s like no comparison to what Michael Jordan did, it’s just different. It’s not like Jordan’s 1 and you’re 2 and…it’s like you both are something we’ve never seen before.”

With two 50-pt games in the last week, @KingJames has catapulted himself into the NBA’s leading scorer with 29.7 points per game. On the latest episode of #TheETCs, @KDTrey5 spoke highly of his Finals rival and discussed the age-old LBJ/MJ debate. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hU8rapgmiB — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 13, 2022

“When you see everybody in the same room like that, you realize, like why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they’re gonna play against each other? Like MJ will never play against LeBron in a game.”