Shannon Sharpe Confused By David Griffin’s Disparaging Comments Toward LeBron James

LeBron James seems to be the lowest-hanging fruit in the NBA right now. Taking a shot at the King, now that he is in the twilight of his career, is bound to land you in the news. But it is odd to hear a negative comment coming from someone who has an NBA championship on his résumé because of LeBron.

David Griffin is now in hot water, and many are left confused by his statements. Griffin, who served as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2010 and 2017, had claimed that during James’ time with the team, the Eastern Conference was a relatively forgiving place to compete.

That, Griffin suggested, was a major reason James made so many trips to the NBA Finals in the mid-2010s. He believes the Cavaliers are finding it more difficult to win now because the conference is far more competitive. This suggestion has irked Shannon Sharpe to the point of exasperation.

The NFL legend and podcaster admitted to being confused at how pundits, experts, and even former executives never miss out on a chance to criticize James.

“So you’re telling me, if I took LeBron James with the Eastern Conference, I have this constructed right now. So If I put LeBron James and I remove Donovan Mitchell from the Cavs team last year, you meaning to tell me they’re losing to the Pacers?” Sharpe asked on his podcast.

No one on Sharpe’s panel agreed with Griffin. They all felt that James’ presence in the Cavs team in 2025 would have allowed them to cross the Pacers hurdle in the East semis and get to the Conference Finals.

“When LeBron left [The Decision in 2010], he hadn’t been able to put a team together. What is it about this man that people feel the need to take shots at him?” added Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe responds to former Cavs GM David Griffin after he said the Eastern Conference is more difficult now for Donovan Mitchell than the one bron was in.

What Griffin said was indeed not in good spirits. Yes, the whole of the NBA seems more competitive today than it did 10 years ago. But that’s because the superhuman-like prowess that James had is not there anymore because of his age.

If prime James, say the 2016 version, existed today, and played for the Cavs, he would still steamroll through the East. Plus, it was James’ return to the Cavs in 2014 that allowed Griffin to boast a championship.

With him as the protagonist, the Cavaliers got the better of the 73-9 Warriors in the Finals. He’s the greatest Cavalier of all time, and Griffin or anyone else should not forget that.