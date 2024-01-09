Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Lakers Release Injury Report for 39 Y/O Superstar

Jan 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to snap a four-game losing skid against the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game. Using this win against a dominant Clippers side as motivation, the Purple & Gold will hope to gain some momentum and finish their five-game homestand with two more wins. And their quest to grab consecutive wins begins with their clash against the Toronto Raptors tonight. Considering the importance of collecting some wins at this juncture of the season, Lakers fans will hope that LeBron James suits up for the important fixture.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been injury-riddled for the larger part of the season. Yet again, quite a few LA players featured on the recent injury report issued by the team ahead of tonight’s clash. Unfortunately, Gabe Vincent continues to remain out. While Anthony Davis is “probable” and Rui Hachimura is “doubtful” for the contest, LeBron James has been listed as “questionable”.

For the past few games, James has been listed as ‘questionable’ in the injury reports due to his ankle injury, ‘Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy’ to be exact. However, he has played in all of those games. LeBron showed up against the Clippers as well, scoring 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists despite his ‘questionable’ status before the game.

The injury isn’t anything major to keep him sidelined, it seems. LeBron has stepped on to the floor for each of the last 11 games. Therefore, there is no reason to suggest that LBJ will miss a home game against a struggling Raptors side.

LeBron James has managed to defeat Father Time this season

Nobody could’ve expected LeBron James to dominate like he’s been doing so at age 39. Playing in his 21st professional campaign, Bron is putting up some incredible numbers – 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. What’s been more impressive is the fact that the King has only missed out on a total of three games this 2023-2024 campaign.

In the 6ft 9” forward’s absence, the California side has managed to hold their ground. Having defeated the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, the Purple & Gold only suffered a tough 7-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in James’ absence.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors will miss out on several key pieces – Christian Koloko, Jakob Poeltl, and Otto Porter Jr. (doubtful). However, the likes of Pascal Siakam, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Scottie Barnes have been in great form, leading the Canadian side to three wins in their last four outings.

The Los Angeles Lakers will certainly have a hard time clinching their 19th win of the season if LeBron James is sidelined.