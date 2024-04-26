Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Takes Shots At The Lakers Yet Again Months After Calling Out LeBron James For Flopping

San Antonio Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan has become a talking point during the NBA playoffs for the second year running. The young star is creating headlines yet again by getting under the skin of the Los Angeles Lakers fans, who are witnessing their team crumble against the Denver Nuggets for the second straight postseason.

After Denver humbled LA in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series and took an almost unassailable 3-0 lead, Sochan posted an instigating message on X, formerly Twitter, which read, “Damn. Good night y’all.” While the post initially seemed harmless, the Spurs star used a purple heart to ensure the disappointed Lakers fanbase knew it was a message for them.

This isn’t the first time Sochan has made a post to instigate Lakers fans on X. During LA’s Game 2 loss in last year’s Western Conference Finals, the young forward called out LeBron James for foul-baiting, posting,

“Why does ‘King’ James flop so much?”

Sochan’s post had over 4,000 replies and 3,800 quotes replies, with the majority being Lakers fans questioning his credentials and insulting him for suggesting James flopped. Despite the backlash, the Spurs star wasn’t done beefing with Lakers fans. He poked fun at them yet again by reposting a clip of ESPN’s animated promo of the Nuggets and Miami Heat’s NBA Finals series and captioning it,

“I know some of you are hot about this video! Bare creative though.”

Sochan added purple and gold emojis to his post to ensure no ambiguity about whom it targeted.

After receiving another barrage of replies calling him out, many believed that Sochan was finally done riling up Laker Nation. However, his latest post suggests he still has a hankering for more.

Jeremy Sochan is the least of the Lakers’ worries as history suggests their season is over

While fans attack Jeremy Sochan on social media, the Lakers won’t sweat much about his post as they have bigger things to worry about. Their 112-105 loss in Game 3 [per NBA.com] has left them in a place from where no team in NBA history has mounted a comeback.

Per NBA records, the Lakers have become the 152nd team to fall to 0-3 in a seven-game playoff series. Of the 151 teams who found themselves in a similar spot, none have managed to overturn the deficit and win the series. Only four teams have even managed to force a Game 7, but none have managed to go all the way and get to the next round.

So, if history is anything to go by, the Lakers’ campaign is very much over. For the second straight year, the Nuggets are in a position to sweep them in the playoffs and end their season. It remains to be seen if LA can at least end their 11-game losing streak against the Nuggets in Game 4 and force Denver to finish the job at home and not in front of the Crypto.com Arena’s crowd.