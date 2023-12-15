Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Lakers Issue Injury Update Ahead of Clash Against Victor Wembanyama

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was added to the team’s injury report right after their loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing out on the contest against the San Antonio Spurs, every fan got deprived of LeBron James’ matchup against Victor Wembanyama. However, with the Lakers having another fixture against the Spurs tonight, enthusiasts would hope that LBJ is able to suit up for the contest.

The Los Angeles Lakers submitted their injury report ahead of the contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately, the team’s injury report consists of six names. While the likes of Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino will be OUT, Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as a ‘probable.’ LeBron James has been listed as Questionable for tonight’s clash. Anthony Davis and Taurean Prince have also been listed as Questionable.

Back in November, during a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron hurt his calf. The team soon revealed that the King had suffered a left calf contusion. James missed out on one contest since there were a couple of In-Season Tournament clashes in the same month.

With us returning back to the regular season, Darvin Ham and co. picked the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs to allow Bron to rest.

Anthony Davis stepped up in the absence of LeBron James

The 13th December San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers clash went down to the wire. Despite Victor Wembanyama and co.’s fourth-quarter heroics, the Lakers grabbed a 122-119 win.

In the absence of LeBron James, several role players stepped up. Taurean Prince recorded 17 points, whereas Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and Austin Reaves combined for 38 points. D’Angelo Russell was also exceptional with a 12-point, 10-assist double-double. However, it was Anthony Davis who was the undisputed star of the night – lodging 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LALeBron23/status/1735155736429125748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ever since Victor Wembanyama got drafted, fans have been eagerly waiting for his matchup against LeBron James. Since he was the most hyped prospect since James, all basketball enthusiasts had the Spurs-Lakers matchup marked on their calendars.