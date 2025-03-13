“Dude Think He Batman”: Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Logo Getting Projected on TD Garden After Beating the Celtics

Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another exhibit to his campaign to become the 2024-2025 NBA MVP. Last night, the 26-year-old superstar led the Thunder to a 118-112 victory over the defending champs, the Boston Celtics. SGA alone dropped 34 points and added 7 assists and 5 rebounds to his stat sheet. If that wasn’t enough, he also flashed his own bat signal.

After the game, Shai’s Converse logo was projected through the dark streets of Boston. The beacon was projected onto the TD Garden Arena and the famed Prudential Towers, a reminder to the Mass fans that, in the night, SGA will thwart any villainous attempts at evil.

The hilarious happening drew a mixed bag reaction on social media. Some fans have commended Converse for heightening Shai’s aura.“sga has more star potential than any of the celtics players honestly,” wrote an X user named Desire.

“That’s wild,” added X user Kentown. Not everyone shared this sentiment.

Other fans expressed how lame they thought Converse, and for that matter SGA, were. “Dude think he batman so corny,” wrote Jayson Ate Em.

While some comments were more clever, others were more direct. “This logo is awful” and “logo trash” also littered the web.

How was this even able to happen? The Converse headquarters is located just a few hundred feet from TD Garden Arena, so that explains a lot. If Boston were Gotham, then Converse HQ is now Gotham PD, filled with infinite Commissioner Gordons.

Regardless, the logo has not drawn too much attention away from the big Thunder victory. The team’s first place in the West and is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Hopefully SGA can keep up his Batman aura when the playoffs come around.