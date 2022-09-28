“Isn’t Malika Andrews From The Bay Area?”: NBA Twitter Reacts to ESPN Reporter’s Old Clip Mocking Warriors’ Title Chances 

An old clip of ESPN’s Malika Andrews taking a shot at the Warriors winning another title post-Kevin Durant’s exit goes viral on Twitter.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews has been quite the polarizing personality when it comes to the NBA media. The Oakland native caused quite the stir when she replaced veteran journalist Rachel Nichols. It didn’t stop here, with Andrews headlining the show NBA Today, which replaced The Jump.

Initially welcomed with open arms, things seemed to have overturned for the ESPN reporter off-late. Andrews has been subjected to endless trolling, especially post her back and forth with Stephen A. Smith on First Take in light of former Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s recent scandal.

Malika Andrews to Stephen A. Smith on First Take: “With all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop… We do not have all of the information here.”pic.twitter.com/5wGHz8h20W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

The full comments by Stephen A. Smith in the exchange with Malika Andrews on First Take: pic.twitter.com/iPZxLRWrmI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Andrews, who has been facing quite the head on social media lately, may have just turned Dub Nation against her too. An old clip of the NBA Today anchor has gone viral, with her being flabbergasted over co-panelist Marc J. Spears’ statement of the Warriors winning a title post KD’s exit.

Malika Andrews throwing shade on the Golden State Warriors final chances last NBA season pic.twitter.com/v9V1H7QIyM — sᴘᴀᴄᴇ ɢᴀɴɢ 👨🏽‍🚀 ʙʀᴜᴄᴇ ʟᴇᴇ-ʀᴏʏ 🥋 (@iconic_roy) September 27, 2022

Also read: “Rachel Nichols was fun! Malika Andrews is just lackluster!”: Fans miss ‘The Jump’, Redditor makes massive statement in it’s favor

Needless to say, Dub Nation was going to get even at Andrews, given them winning the chip and Durant being swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

NBA Twitter reacts to Malika Andrews’ skeptical take on the Warriors winning another championship post Kevin Durant’s exit.

To the surprise of many, the Warriors are on top of the NBA heap once again, winning their 4th title in 8-years. While many had written off Stephen Curry and co-post Durant’s exit, Dub Nation had faith in its championship DNA, and did it pay off. Thus it was the perfect time to settle the score with the likes of ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins and Malika Andrews.

She’s in over her head at that job. The other analysts and former players make the show bearable bro — Tovares Grey (@TovaresGrey) September 27, 2022

She’s from the bay, but decided to be a media weapon against them several times — sᴘᴀᴄᴇ ɢᴀɴɢ 👨🏽‍🚀 ʙʀᴜᴄᴇ ʟᴇᴇ-ʀᴏʏ 🥋 (@iconic_roy) September 27, 2022

ewww lost so much respect for her, ain’t she from the Bay too? 🤮 — Kaze (@kazerod1) September 27, 2022

I laughed when I heard this live — imadeit.eth 🇲🇽 🦁 (💙,🧡) (@Imadeit110) September 27, 2022

malika lowkey always been a hater — softlifeDeveloper (@t0be__) September 27, 2022

To be fair, like many others, Andrews made this statement at a time when the Warriors were coming off a play-in elimination, with a healthy Klay Thompson yet to return. Nevertheless, in today’s social media era, every public figure needs to be careful with even the smallest gestures and reactions.

Also read: “It ain’t happening”: Stephen A Smith goes at it with Malika Andrews while discussing Ime Udoka’s cheating