Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Jazz? Lakers Release Report on The King Ahead of back-to-back Game

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have had a dismal start to the regular season. The team currently holds a 2-7 record, and lies in the bottom half of the Western Conference.

They are struggling to find their form despite solid performances from The King. With averages of 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, LeBron is easily the Lakers’ best player.

This was also the case last night as the Purple and Gold played host to James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. In what was a gut-wrenching loss for the Lakers, LeBron scored a massive 27 points, collected 7 boards, and dished out 4 assists.

However, the loss to Cleveland comes in at a bad time. This game was the first of back-to-back nights for the team. As the Lakers prepare to face the Jazz in Salt Lake City, fans have to wonder, will LeBron feature in back-to-back games?

Is LeBron James ready for the Utah Jazz tonight? Darvin Ham shares his expectations before the game

As per the latest news from Jovan Buha, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expects to see LeBron James take to the hardwood tonight. He will be an important figure considering just how much he offers to the team.

Additionally, the report suggests that Anthony Davis will also be available for the game. The big man has been in fine form and will add to the Lakers’ hopes of victory tonight.

Darvin Ham said the current expectation is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in both ends of the Lakers’ back-to-back games vs. Cleveland on Sunday and at Utah on Monday. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 5, 2022

Safe to say that both The King and AD are an effective one-two punch and the Lakers will need to find success tonight. However, they face a Jazz team that has performed beyond expectations so far this season. Only time will tell if they can prevail.

