Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Injury Report(13th December)

After playing in the first 23 games of the Lakers season, LeBron James missed his first game of the campaign on Sunday. Even with a long break between games, the King will remain OUT of the lineup when his team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

The reason for James’ absence against Portland was listed as left foot soreness. That was the same injury listed in the Lakers’ most recent status report. The four-time MVP also missed team practice on Wednesday due to what JJ Redick called an “excused absence“.

Bron started his 22nd NBA season with the intent of playing in all 82 games, but a third of the way through, that approach appears to be remedied. In his absence, the Lakers ended their four-game losing skid.

Despite posting solid numbers in his appearances this season — including six triple-doubles — the 39-year-old is averaging the fewest points per game since his rookie season. This has led fans to believe that Father Time may finally be catching up to the league’s leading scorer.

However, James’ last appearance against the Atlanta Hawks proved that, even if he has lost a step, the Lakers’ #23 remains one of the best players in the world. He played 43 minutes in the overtime loss, stuffing the stat sheet with 39 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Though the game against Minnesota is an important one, LeBron’s absence could signal that the team is prioritizing the veteran’s longevity. James will now have an 8-day break between games, allowing him to catch a breather and return to the hardwood at 100%.

Redick is counting on the return of Austin Reaves, who missed the last five games with a left pelvis contusion. He was listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report. Anthony Davis was also listed as probable due to left plantar fasciitis. It’s likely that the LA side is going to be spread thin against the Timberwolves tonight.

Injury report for tomorrow’s game at Minnesota has Austin Reaves – who has missed 5 straight games – questionable and LeBron James – who missed the last game – out: pic.twitter.com/j207uUixt5 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 12, 2024

“Well, adversity is good. I think it toughens your resolve, it forces you to problem solve,” Redick said about the Lakers’ recent run of injuries. “It hopefully can bring the group together.”

Perhaps that too justifies the exclusion of LeBron James, as it’s needless to thrust him into the lineup when most of his primary supporting cast is also sidelined.