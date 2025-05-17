“Why You Never Post Angel Reese?”: LeBron James’ Post for Caitlin Clark Leaves Sky Star’s Fans Upset

The WNBA season is back in action, and we’ve already seen quite a few good games. From Paige Bueckers’ much-anticipated debut to Napheesa Collier tying the highest score on opening night, only for Kelsey Plum to take it away, it has been a great start. The New York Liberty got their championship rings and raised their first banner earlier today, before taking down the Aces. As Caitlin Clark prepared for her first game, she got an unexpected message from LeBron James.

James has been a vocal supporter of Clark and her game. He’s often taken to X and posted about the Fever star. At the same time, he’s even talked about her in his podcast, Mind the Game, and given her advice from his own experiences.

As Clark and her Fever prepared to take on Angel Reese and the Sky in their opening night matchup, she got a beautiful message from her GOAT.

Bron captioned the post, “Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)

This was a great gesture from someone Clark looks up to and holds great regard for. However, as expected, not everyone was okay with this post.

Several Angel Reese fans stepped up in the comments section, and questioned LBJ about his post. “Why you never post Angel Reese?” asked a fan. They weren’t the only ones, as someone else commented, “Bron where the pic wit Angel Reese.”

While there were many fans of the Sky star upset in the comments section, there were also others who predicted what she’d do next. “Angel Reese finna say Jordan better than bron when she see this,” one fan wrote.

At the same time, there were others who questioned the Lakers’ star’s ulterior motive. “You not slick trying to recruit her to be the Lakers 6th man,” a fan wrote. Another fan brought up how Clark’s skills in comparison to the Lakers, saying, “She better then everyone on lakers bench.”

While it is a very straightforward post made by a legend hyping up a young star in the league, many are overthinking it. It is definitely LeBron James cheering on Caitlin Clark, but it could also be viewed as one Nike athlete cheering on another. Whatever the case may be, we love this crossover and hope to see a lot more of it in the future!