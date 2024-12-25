Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Lakers Injury Report for Christmas Day

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring a basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are making their way to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. The fans are excited for this 4th Holiday matchup between two of the modern greats of the game– LeBron James and Stephen Curry. It is all set to be a dynamic encounter between the two Californian sides.

However, there may be a small thorn in the NBA’s plans. LeBron might not be available to play in his 19th Christmas Day Game.

According to the injury report submitted by the Lakers, LeBron James is listed as Questionable with left foot injury management. This is the same left foot injury that kept Bron out for eight days earlier this month. Although his name has been on the IR, Bron has suited up for his last four contests for the Purple and Gold. There is no reason to believe LBJ will miss the Christmas matchup tonight.

At the same time, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are also listed as questionable.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Golden State tomorrow:

— D’Angelo Russell is questionable with a left thumb sprain. pic.twitter.com/8c1nlnxKzT — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 25, 2024

This would be the 4th Christmas Day Matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, with Bron holding a 2-1 holiday advantage. LBJ holds the record for the most points scored on Xmas with 476 points under his belt. With a 10-8 record on the holiday, he’s currently tied with Dwyane Wade for the most wins on Christmas. James would hope to go into San Francisco and break the all-time Christmas wins record.