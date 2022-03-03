Is Dillon Brooks playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Memphis Grizzlies release injury update for their guard ahead of matchup against Jayson Tatum and Co

Memphis Grizzlies’ latest injury report update reveals the availability of their tenacious guard Dillon Brooks ahead of marquee clash versus Celtics.

The Memphis Grizzlies have certainly punched above their weight this season. They currently sit as the 3rd seed in a Western Conference and boast of a healthy 40-23 record. However, defensive guard Dillon Brooks hasn’t really been part of the success as of late.

The 26-year-old hasn’t stepped on the court for nearly two months ago. Brooks suffered a nasty injury on Jan 8 at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Clippers and has been out ever since.

Dillon Brooks out with an apparent ankle injury. Hoping it isn’t too serious. 🙏pic.twitter.com/6ycXjCebdQ — 929ESPN (@929espn) January 8, 2022

When the injury was announced, the original timeline for Brooks was that he’d miss 3-5 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, as per the latest updates, he is behind schedule and is set to return nearly early March meaning he’ll miss a total of about 8 weeks.

However, the latest injury update might change all that. That being said, the question still remains, will he suit up against the Celtics tonight? Read on and find out…

Dillon Brooks is listed as ‘out’ ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics.

As per the latest injury report, Dillon Brooks is ‘out’ versus Celtics and looks all set to warm the bench. In fact, the 26-year-old has missed the last 22 outings for Memphis following a left foot ankle sprain he suffered during a game against the Clippers.

.@memgrizz status report, March 3 at @celtics: QUESTIONABLE

John Konchar – LT Ankle Sprain OUT

Dillon Brooks – LT Ankle Sprain

Yves Pons – LT Thigh Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 2, 2022

Surprisingly, the Memphis Grizzlies haven’t really missed him over the last 2 months. They have gone an impressive 16-6 over that time, thanks to Ja Morant, who has catapulted himself into MVP conversations. Moreover, the young duo of Desmond Bane and Zhaire Williams have also stepped up in his absence.

Despite that, Dillon Brooks is one of the most important members of the team. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. The 26-year-old is one of the most tenacious defenders around and guards the opponent’s best guard/wing every night. As a result, they will certainly miss his services against the C’s, who have Jayson Tatum in that position.

Dillon Brooks held Steph Curry to 4-of-14 as a primary defender in the season finale on Sunday. The starting swingman has continued his All-NBA caliber defense against DeMar DeRozan tonight. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) May 20, 2021

There’s no real reason for the Grizzlies to rush him back into the mix, especially with the rest of the team playing at such a high level.

A healthy, rested and hungry Dillon Brooks is going to be an annoying proposition for opponents once the Playoffs arrive.

