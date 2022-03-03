Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? Celtics release ankle injury report for their 2021 NBA All-Star ahead of an exciting TNT game

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of the Boston Celtics’ upcoming TNT game against the Western Conference’s hottest team – Memphis Grizzlies.

The Boston Celtics have been the 3rd-best team in the NBA through the calendar year of 2022. While they started the season off slow, losing a spate of agonizingly close clutch games, they’ve now found their mantra for success.

Their interior defense and shot-blocking is right up there with the league’s best as Robert Williams develops further. Al Horford has slowly but surely become more of a mentor, while his minutes have taken a step back.

Their perimeter defense has been exceptionally good as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum have shown their mettle for All-Defensive Team selections. This pesky style of play has also allowed them to run out for easy buckets in transition.

Where Ime Udoka was being questioned for his slow adjustments at the start of the season, things seem to have truly fallen in place in the recent past. However, the Celtics have now hit a small snag in the form of an injury niggle to Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen suffered an ankle injury during their latest win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 2, 2022

The 25-year-old swingman tried his best to reccover, but his ankle sprain got worse in pain yesterday. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe has confirmed his absence from their marquee matchup tonight.

Jaylen Brown did NOT practice today and is unlikely for Thursday against #Grizzlies. Udoka said swelling and pain increased but ankle sprain is not severe. He could be back soon. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 2, 2022

With Jaylen Brown out, how will the Boston Celtics replace his minutes?

Ime Udoka will look more towards Payton Pritchard to man the point guard position. This would be because Marcus Smart will take up the 2-guard assignment, especially in the face of MVP-form Ja Morant.

Aaron Nesmith and Derrick White will also see more extended minutes as Udoka is likely to hand Jayson Tatum more of the ball-handling duties.

