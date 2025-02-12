Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Jazz (Feb 12th)? Injury Status on Lakers Star Following His Debut

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) checks on guard Luka Doncic (77) after he was hit in the face against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated Lakers debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. The Slovenian returned to the court after being sidelined since December 25th due to his calf injury. Luka had a decent debut in purple and gold, but his limited playing time on Monday has some fans worried about his availability in the next game.

The 25-year-old guard has been featured on the Lakers’ February 12th injury report. He is listed as ‘Questionable’ due to the strain in his left calf. He had the same status on the injury report before his debut game as well.

So, it’s likely that Luka will play tonight against the Jazz. Seven other Lakers are featured in the report as well.

Bronny James is also ‘Questionable’ with a left forearm muscle strain. LeBron James and Austin Reaves are ‘Probable’ with left ankle soreness and left elbow contusion respectively. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent are all ruled ‘Out.’

Luka played only 24 minutes in the previous game and had 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He was very pleased with his debut and the way he was welcomed by the home fans inside the Crypto.com arena.

He said, “The way they received me, everybody, it was amazing to see. I was a little bit nervous before. I don’t remember the last time I was nervous before the game. But once I stepped on the court, it was fun. And just being out there again felt amazing.”

The Lakers also made the occasion very special, not just for Luka but also for every fan who attended the game. They gave out a Luka #77 Lakers jersey to every fan. His new teammate LeBron James also honored him by wearing the Luka jersey during warmup.

Luka on his first introduction in Purple and Gold: “The amount of cheering in the arena was unbelievable.” He went last tonight, which was special to him; he added that from now on, it will be LeBron last. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 11, 2025

Slovenian music was played inside the arena while the superstar was warming up and the last spot on the starting lineup announcement was given to him.

Every sight of the Slovenian on the jumbotron was cheered by home fans. Luka received so much love that he was overwhelmed. Now that the festivities are done, the 25-year-old would love to get into proper work mode and give LA a taste of the famous Luka Magic on the floor.