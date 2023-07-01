Egged on by 90’s Dunkin’ Donuts Race ‘Cheating,’ Michael Jordan Tried To Trick ‘Magician’ David Blaine in 2020

Michael Jordan, renowned as the greatest basketball player of all time, exuded an unmatched competitive spirit, often resorting to cheating in betting games to secure victories. Notably, he gained notoriety for manipulating Dunkin’ Donuts races, further highlighting his unyielding drive for success. This relentless pursuit of triumph led him to cross paths with magician David Blaine, driven by his profits from the Dunkin’ Race and an unshakeable determination to outwit the illusionist. A video of this encounter was shared on a popular YouTube page.

The Chicago Bulls star’s penchant for taking things to extraordinary levels was exemplified by his attempt to deceive a magician, transcending the boundaries of his competitive nature. In a captivating encounter many years after his retirement, Michael Jordan crossed paths with illusionist David Blaine. Driven by an insatiable desire to win, Jordan attempted to outwit Blaine. This intriguing encounter was captured in a video shared on the Worldwide Magic YouTube channel.

Michael Jordan once tried to trick American Illusionist David Blaine

Renowned magician David Blaine, known for his record-breaking feats and mesmerizing card tricks, mesmerized a small audience, including the legendary Michael Jordan. During the performance, Blaine invited Jordan to select a card from a deck, setting the stage for an intriguing trick.

As the illusion unfolded, Blaine instructed Jordan to discreetly shuffle the deck behind his back, intending to conceal the chosen card. However, driven by his unwavering competitive spirit, Jordan defied expectations and chose not to shuffle, handing the deck back to the magician.

To everyone’s astonishment, Blaine flawlessly identified the exact card, seamlessly executing his envisioned trick. However, to the delight of the audience, Jordan revealed his audacious attempt to outsmart Blaine:

“I didn’t really shuffle you know, but I tried to trick you,”

Throughout his illustrious career on the basketball court, Michael Jordan possessed an uncanny ability to achieve his desired outcomes. However, when faced with the prowess of a professional illusionist, the former Hornets owner proved to be no match.

Jordan was infamous for betting on Dunkin’ Donuts races

The absurdity and varied nature of Michael Jordan’s gambling addiction were apparent for all of his teammates to see. MJ was known to talk his teammates into betting on Dunkin’ Donuts animated races during the 1990s.

According, to former teammate Will Perdue, Jordan already knew who the winners of the races would be. The races were apparently rehearsed earlier in the day. MJ would already know the results when he bet on them with his teammates! Perdue had revealed the story on the McNeil & Parkins Show.

This meant sureshot victories, and Jordan could evidently never turn them down. On the basketball court, it was raw skill and determination that got the job done. Here, it was his friendship with security guards at the racing studio which earned him the wins.