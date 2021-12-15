“It should be illegal to have a GOAT debate”: Michael Jordan posted alien-like stats in 1986-87, virtually showcasing himself as the MVP before winning a playoff series

Michael Jordan had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in NBA history in his 3rd season in the league, where he dropped 61-points twice

For many people, Michael Jordan is the undisputed G.O.A.T of the NBA. Even though the scoring has become much easier in this era of no hand checking and 3-pointers, stars of today still struggle to overshadow the greatness of Jordan.

MJ had no problem in scoring as he averaged 28.2 pts per game in his rookie season. He was so phenomenal that he was voted in the All-Star by the fans that season. Allegedly, veteran players took offense to it which led them to not pass the ball to MJ throughout the game.

In his 2nd season, MJ missed 64 games due to a foot injury. But he was back on time for playoffs where he dropped 63 points on Boston Celtics in the Celtics Arena during game 2. In that game, the league saw a glimpse of what was about to unfold in Jordan’s 3rd season.

Jordan’s offensive clinic against the league

Let’s start with this stat: MJ scored 40 or more in 37 games that season. In recent NBA history, only James Harden came close to this in the 2018-2019 season with 28 games. Jordan had a 50-point game 6 times that season. He averaged 37.1 pts per game on 48.2% shooting.

Michael Jordan dropped 61 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks against the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons. In this outing, he made 22 out of 39 shots from the field and 17 out of 18 from the line. This is probably the game the Bad Boys realized that they will need the “Jordan Rule” to stop his in the playoffs.

The second 61-points he had against the Dominique Wilkins led Atlanta Hawks. Before that match, MJ went to the Hawk’s locker room and tapped Randy Wittman on his leg and said, “Lace ’em up. It’s gonna be a long f***ing night”.

With the performances of today’s players like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden; MJ feat may not look that impressive. But to understand that someone can score with such ease, consistency and efficiency in his 3rd year; that too in the era of harsh defense is nothing short of legendary.

