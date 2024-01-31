Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Timberwolves? Jan 31st Injury Update on Mavericks Star As He Battles an Ankle Sprain

The Dallas Mavericks are up for a tough road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves following their home win against the Orlando Magic. The Texas team has failed to maintain consistency this season and has stumbled against the top teams. Therefore, Mavs fans will be concerned ahead of the tough matchup at Target Center as their star performer Luka Doncic battles an ankle sprain.

Advertisement

Doncic had been nursing a left ankle sprain after he stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot during the Mavs’ recent game against the Suns. His status was deemed to be ‘day-to-day’, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the 24-year-old has reportedly contracted a right ankle sprain after his 45-15-9 performance against the Magic.

Advertisement

As per the Mavs’ injury report released on 31st January, Doncic has been ruled ‘out’ for the upcoming clash on Wednesday because of his right ankle sprain. This condition often results in pain and swelling while causing tenderness upon the ankle touching the ground. Thus, it often takes more than three weeks to recover properly.

Therefore, the away clash will mark his eighth missed game of the campaign raising concerns surrounding his fitness. After all, the 2019 ROTY has already missed out on six matches in the last six weeks. At first, his left quadriceps injury halted his contributions to the team. His recent ankle injury struggles have added to the concerns of Mavs fans ahead of the postseason.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GrantAfseth/status/1752475385512579098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In addition, Kyrie Irving has also been ruled out of the contest against the Timberwolves because of his thumb injury. As things stand now, Dallas will face an uphill battle in Minnesota with two of their biggest stars out against the table toppers.

This certainly shifts the pressure on the rest of the roster as Doncic’s impact on the team remains undeniable. The Slovenian point guard has solidified his position as a leading NBA star this season. Averaging 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game, the 6ft 7″ youngster has earned an All-Star starter spot again. So, the spotlight moves on to the coaching staff as the possible solutions remain limited.

Advertisement

How the Dallas Mavericks can cope in the absence of Luka Doncic

Earlier in the season, the Mavs failed miserably without their talisman on the floor as they went on a 0-3 run. In recent weeks, Dallas has improved as a unit as they have won three out of the following four clashes without Doncic. All in all, the organization has maintained a 3-4 record without the 5x All-Star.

Alongside that, there are doubts over the availability of three more Mavs players. So, the ball is entirely on head coach Jason Kidd’s court as the supporters hope to witness sound judgments.