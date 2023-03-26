Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 4x All-Star

Mar 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks suffered an unfortunate loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets the last time out. It pushed them out of the play-in spots. But as the back-to-back looms, the question is will the Mavericks field Doncic today?

A mid-day game in Texas and fans will be eager to see their stars out on the court. The last time out, the Mavericks unexpectedly lost to the Hornets. A game that was an easy must-win slipped away. But now with a 36-38 record, they sit 12th.

Luka Doncic was at his best, but that wasn’t enough. A statement win is needed this afternoon. Will Doncic feature?

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs the Charlotte Hornets? Dallas Mavericks Release injury report ahead of the homestand

As per the latest injury report, Luka Doncic does not feature on it. Only Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as out with a non-covid illness.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is probable for tomorrow afternoon’s game in Charlotte. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 25, 2023

The whole Dallas Mavericks squad aside from Tim Hardaway is available. Kyrie Irving is available as well. Despite his niggling foot issue, the 2016 NBA champion will be ready to fire on all cylinders.

The Mavericks need a win to boost morale and lift spirits. The lack of this is starting to show in the players.

Luka Doncic’s woes after the loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Luka voiced his concerns after the loss and highlighted that he isn’t feeling joy when playing the game. A lot of factors could be attributed to it but we mostly think it could be mental fatigue.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic expressed that he doesn’t feel the same joy on the court lately. He mentioned there’s “a lot going on” beyond basketball. pic.twitter.com/tgpViirHEo — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 25, 2023

It hasn’t been the easiest time for Doncic. The Mavericks superstar has faced a long two years.

Luka Doncic over the near past year has played in the WCF, Eurobasket, had his first signature shoe debut, family/lawsuit issues with his mom, seeing Boban, DFS, and Brunson leave, a season full of injuries, etc. I can only imagine the stress he’s been dealing with #MFFL — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 25, 2023

And there are several internal factors to be addressed. But it will be intriguing to see what the Mavericks can conjure up today.