Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Jazz? Mavericks Issue Availability Report for NBA’s Season Scoring Leader

Luka Doncic has been a beast to kickstart the 2022-23 NBA season. After getting to the Western Conference Finals last season, Luka had his first taste of success in the Playoffs, and he realized he wanted more. The 23-year-old Slovenian Sensation was voted as the favorite to win MVP in a survey by the GMs around the league. So far, he’s proving them to be on the money.

Six games in, Luka leads the NBA, averaging 36.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.7 steals a contest.

Despite Luka’s heroics, the Mavericks hold a 3-3 record to start the season. The Utah Jazz come to town tonight, boasting an unexpected 6-2 record to start the season. As the Mavericks prepare to host the Jazz, fans wonder whether Luka Doncic will suit up tonight.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

In the last game the Mavericks played, Luka dropped 44 points on the Orlando Magic.



However, during the game, it looked like Doncic had hurt his back, and he was grabbing the same.

In the latest injury report issued by the team, Luka is nowhere to be seen. This means the back ailment was nothing major.

Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Jazz. Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 1, 2022

This means Luka Doncic will suit up against the Jazz tonight.

