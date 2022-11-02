WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Forces Adidas Athlete Serge Ibaka to Wear Nike Freak 4

Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka (25) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) talk during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on their way to once again making themselves the best team in the league. After two seasons of Western Conference teams proving to be better in the regular season, it is time that Milwaukee showed them they didn’t win the 2021 title by a fluke.

Giannis is averaging close to 34 points, 13 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game leading his team to victories in all six games they have played thus far for the best record in the league.

It’s not that they have played the best of teams in those six, but there were contenders from the East in Nets, Bulls, and Hawks who didn’t stand a chance in front of the Greek international playing without his second fiddle, Khris Middleton.

And with such dominance comes the Antetokounmpo joy, which sometimes proves too much for his teammates.

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo bully Serge Ibaka to make him wear the Nike Freaks 4

In a practice session after their win against the Detroit Pistons, the Antetokounmpo brothers were looking to do some mischief with their teammate Serge Ibaka.

The former champion with the Raptors was minding his business on the court when out of nowhere the duo of Greek siblings hilariously jumped him and Giannis took his Adidas shoes off, while Thanasis held him down.

Following that the 2x MVP who is a Nike ambassador jokingly tried putting on his shoes, what looked like the Nike Freak 4, on Serge’s feet.

Thankfully, he didn’t do so and let the man, who is an Adidas-sponsored athlete, walk away with his own shoes. It could have caused trouble for Ibaka if he put on Nike. He must have kept those Freaks behind the scenes, though.

This type of team chemistry that Giannis has made with all his teammates, old and new, is what makes his team such a formidable team over the past few years.

Antetokounmpo is much more than an MVP in Milwaukee

A winning team must have a friendly environment in the team if they are serious about winning a championship.

Not everyone can have Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal on their teams who would win titles while going at each other throughout the season not caring even a bit about their team environment.

We can see the 2022 champs having a 3-5 start to their season despite everyone shouting that what happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole wouldn’t affect the Warriors’ performance in any way.

So, what Giannis brings to a team every day with his joyfully infectious nature, is a culture that is much bigger than a 2x MVP and a Finals MVP’s contribution as just a player.

