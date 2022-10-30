Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Magic? Mavericks Release Injury Report For 3x All-Star

Oct 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) lays on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are 2-3 to start the season and sit eleventh on the Western Conference table after the loss against the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Luka Doncic again had a triple-double, but his team lost 117-111.

Overtime proved beneficial for them in just the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets but wasn’t as much against the young guns of Oklahoma.

Their sixth game could be the one in which they would want to make a milestone from where they become one of the best teams in the West. Will Doncic be available for their first back-to-back of the season, against a 1-5 Orlando Magic?

Luka Doncic will play against the Orlando Magic

The Slovenian international looked pretty frustrated by the end of the game against OKC and was thrown out with few seconds remaining in OT.

Although he had 31 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and a steal, on the night it wasn’t enough for the Mavericks to win the game against a lowly Magic.

Will he play the next game or give it a rest with Magic’s multiple players being out due to injuries, will remain uncertain until tomorrow but now he is not among the injured.

What would it be for Doncic this season? Another WCF trip or further OR the Play-in tournament?

How much ever he runs behind the MVP trophy or those triple-doubles every night, the 3x All-Star will not let his team finish anywhere below the number #10 spot.

Expecting that the Clippers and the Lakers will also turn it around, the playoffs would be tough to fight for as the Jazz, Spurs, and OKC, all lottery-bound teams are playing better than expected.

If they keep at it, it might turn out tough for Doncic’s team to make it to the top 6 and for the Lakers to maybe even top-10.

