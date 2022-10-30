“Luka Doncic isn’t the best player in the world!”: Stephen A Smith Won’t put Mavericks Star Ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant

Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks came into the 2022-2023 season having several unanswered questions. Fans around the world wondered if the Mavs had assembled a championship team.

Four games in, and Dallas are looking like one of the favorites to win it all. Not so much because they have a team of superstars, but rather because they are a balanced team led by a heck of a superstar in Luka Doncic.

Luka has been absolute magic on the court, with many suggesting he might be the best in the league. However, there are still a few who can’t commit to these statements.

Stephen A Smith doesn’t think Luka Doncic is better than Kevin Durant and Giannis

Luka Doncic is currently playing at an MVP level. He is averaging an amazing 36 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists per game.

His performances have many believing that he could be the best player in the world. Unfortunately, the magic isn’t quite enough for one Stephen A Smith.

Stephen A strongly believes that while Luka is amazing, he can’t put him above the likes of Giannis and KD. He even has Ja Morant rated higher than Doncic.

There can be no denying that Luka Magic is amazing. It’s only a matter of time before he ascends the throne as the best in the league.

Luka is still Stephen A Smith’s favorite to win the MVP award this season

Stephen A Smith does not believe that Luka Doncic is the best in the world. However, he certainly does believe that he is the favorite to win MVP, given his status as a global superstar.

.@stephenasmith says Luka Dončić for MVP 🗣 “Luka Dončić is a bad somebody.” pic.twitter.com/zwixo6EmYj — First Take (@FirstTake) October 28, 2022

Whether he is the best in the world or just the MVP, there can be no denying that Luka is a special player, and will continue to wow crowds for years to come.

