“We Can Still Win a Championship!”: Rob Pelinka Attempts To Motivate LeBron James and crew with Highly Weird Speech During Meeting

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hugs general manager Rob Pelinka after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Lakers may as well call it a season. There have been no significant injuries to this squad, the tactics aren’t bad at all, and LeBron James hasn’t suddenly regressed either.

No, the only thing bad in this formula, are the Lakers themselves.

Through all this chaos, how does the Vice President of Basketball Operations hope to remedy this awful situation?

Finally give the fans what they want, by bringing Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner? Or perhaps trading all the real assets they have in exchange for picks, finally deciding that it is indeed time for a rebuild?

Not quite.

Rob Pelinka says the Lakers, as currently constructed, can still win an NBA championship

That is not a joke.

Before anything else is said on the topic, we’d like for you to take a look at the clip in question, and judge it for yourself.

Rob Pelinka: “I think there’s a lot of folks in this room, me included, that we have a chip on our shoulder.” pic.twitter.com/yfbYV5F3OC — dave (@nbadaves) October 29, 2022

A championship? Chips on their shoulders? And again, a championship?!

As things stand right now, the Lakers are 0-5, yet to win a single game this season.

Frankly, the playoffs alone are a far cry for this team. So, bringing up a championship at this stage?

Can somebody check if Rob Pelinka has a secret stand-up career, please?

When can the Lakers potentially grab their first win?

If the Lakers have one saving grace in this whole situation, it is that just about all of their 5 games came against some of the better teams in the NBA.

Clearly, this franchise doesn’t have what it takes to compete against the top dogs of the league in any capacity. But what about the bottom feeders? That’s where LeBron James and the Lakers may just stand a chance.

So, when is the closest winnable game against a bottom-feeder for this franchise?

Well, things continue to stay rough, as the Lakers play some really good teams, until the night of October 4th. And frankly, if the Jazz keep playing the way they have thus far, even this could be a disaster.

Just acknowledge it, Rob.

It’s time to call it.

