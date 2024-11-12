Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Mavericks Release Injury Update Ahead of Nov 12 Emirates NBA Cup Opener

After a positive start to the season, the Mavericks spiraled and have lost three of their last four games, with their only win coming against the struggling Bulls, who were missing star forward Zach LaVine and guard Lonzo Ball.

Advertisement

Dallas now desperately needs a morale-boosting win, and they have the opportunity to get that against the Warriors, who are in sizzling form.

The main storyline of this game is Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay Area. The veteran guard will play for the first time against the team he spent 13 seasons with and helped win four championships.

While the Mavericks will be concerned about his emotional state and whether it would affect his performance, their primary worry is the physical state of their other guard, superstar Luka Doncic.

The five-time All-Star has been nursing a left groin strain over the past few days but has yet to miss a game due to the ailment. His name popped on the NBA’s final injury report ahead of their Emirates NBA Cup Opener against the Warriors on Tuesday. However, he has been listed as probable, suggesting his injury isn’t as severe and will suit up against the Warriors, barring any setbacks in the pre-game shootaround.

While there’s little chance that Doncic will miss the game, the Mavericks would want him to show up and perform better than he has in his last four outings. He has averaged 28.8 points, 11 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and two steals in that span. While those numbers are excellent at first glance, they don’t paint the full picture.

The Slovenian sensation has shot an inefficient 42.5% from the field , including an underwhelming 36.8% from beyond the arc. His three-point shooting percentage wouldn’t have been a concern if he wasn’t a volume shooter who averaged 9.5 attempts.

He also has been lackadaisical in possession, committing 3.8 turnovers on average in his last four appearances. Doncic‘s turnover troubles could cause trouble against the Warriors, who rank 10th in the league in fastbreak points with 16.7 per game.

For the Mavericks to pull off, what at this point in the season would be considered an upset for the Warriors, they need their superstar guard to shoot well and avoid being careless in possession. Whether the high stakes of the Emirates NBA Cup help get the best out of guard remains to be seen.