Basketball

“Is Michael Jordan headed to Heir Jordan from Air Jordan?”: Hornets chairperson launches HEIR Inc with son Jeffrey Jordan in tech-entertainment space

"Is Michael Jordan headed to Heir Jordan from Air Jordan?": Hornets chairperson launches HEIR Inc with son Jeffrey Jordan in tech-entertainment space
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Oceania: LPL announces Valorant Oceania Tour 2022 with APAC pathway to Masters events
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Is Michael Jordan headed to Heir Jordan from Air Jordan?": Hornets chairperson launches HEIR Inc with son Jeffrey Jordan in tech-entertainment space
“Is Michael Jordan headed to Heir Jordan from Air Jordan?”: Hornets chairperson launches HEIR Inc with son Jeffrey Jordan in tech-entertainment space

Michael Jordan launches HEIR Inc, a firm in the tech-entertainment space aimed at capitalizing on…